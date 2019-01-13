FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Three men were arrested after they stole from a business late Saturday night.
It happened close to 11:30 p.m. at Tulare County Escrow near Oak and Locust.
Police say when officers arrived they found the three men loading property into the bed of a pick-up truck behind the business.
The men tried driving off, but were later stopped by officers.
Authorities later learned that a lock to a storage shed had been cut off. The men had stolen computers, escrow paperwork and other items.
The property was returned to the owner and the suspects are now facing burglary charges.