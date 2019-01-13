Three men were arrested after they stole from a business late Saturday night.It happened close to 11:30 p.m. at Tulare County Escrow near Oak and Locust.Police say when officers arrived they found the three men loading property into the bed of a pick-up truck behind the business.The men tried driving off, but were later stopped by officers.Authorities later learned that a lock to a storage shed had been cut off. The men had stolen computers, escrow paperwork and other items.The property was returned to the owner and the suspects are now facing burglary charges.