Coronavirus

Mendota community could be seriously impacted by COVID-19 outbreak

By
MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just as cities across California adjust to the ever-changing procedures associated with the COVID-19 outbreak, rural communities like Mendota are taking cues from the county while local leaders worry what the ripple effects might have on residents.

"One case could be very drastic out here, in a town of 11,000," says Mendota Mayor Rolando Castro.

Considered the cantaloupe center of the world, Mendota is also home to a large number of farmworkers.

Mayor Castro is concerned an outbreak would threaten his town's struggling economy and a farming industry already operating on razor-thin margins.

"They have masks, they have the proper gear, they have gloves and they have glasses, so they have protection," Castro said. "It has not changed much from what we've been doing for years. Now it's a little more drastic as far as now, I need to wear it all the time and switch them all the time."

Over 40 percent of families here live in poverty.

Mendota City Councilman Joseph Riofrio was recently quoted in a New York Times article: "We don't care about the Coronavirus here."

But Mayor Castro, who also owns and operates an auto mechanic shop, says that couldn't be further from the truth.

"We should take drastic measures and prepare because this could get really serious," Castro said.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmendotabusinesseconomycoronavirusfarming
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News