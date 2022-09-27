Fresno County Sheriff's Office identifies men shot and killed in Mendota

Investigators say they believe there may have been some sort of gathering at the home or at a home nearby.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A double homicide investigation is underway in western Fresno County.

Two men were shot and killed outside of a Mendota home early Sunday morning.

Now, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down surveillance video that could show potential suspects.

Mendota Police responded to the area of Kate Street between 6th and 7th streets around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

They found 47-year-old Jose Abrego-Guardado and 24-year-old Wilmer Navarro on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Both died at the scene.

The Fresno County sheriff's office was called in to take over the homicide investigation.

"All we know right now is that the two men do know each other. We don't know exactly what their relationship is." Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office is trying to piece together what the men were doing just before shots were fired.

"I don't know if they were inside the home and they just briefly stepped out, they could've been hanging out outside all night," Botti said.

Officials say they don't believe either man lived at that house, but there were multiple people inside the house when the shooting happened.

Investigators are asking people and businesses nearby to check their security cameras and see if it happened to capture anything.

"It could've captured a car, somebody on foot several minutes before, and that's what we'd be looking for to be able to hone in and see if that's a potential suspect," Botti said.

This is the 17th homicide the Fresno County Sheriff's Office has investigated so far this year and the first two homicides of the year for Mendota.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.