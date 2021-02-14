Inmate escapes from Satellite Prison Camp in Mendota

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Federal Bureau of Prisons says that an inmate has escaped from the Satellite Prison Camp in Mendota.Authorities say 34-year-old Xavier Terrazas was discovered missing from the facility on Saturday around 1 am.Other law enforcement agencies have been informed of Terrazas' absence.Terrazas was sentenced to 130 months for Conspiracy to Possess With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.Anyone with information is asked to contact the United State Marshals Service at 559-487-5600.