One killed in car crash in Mendota

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly traffic accident in Mendota on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at San Benito Avenue and Panoche Road.

Officers have blocked off a section of road about a half mile from the crash site.

The victim killed in the crash has not yet been identified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.