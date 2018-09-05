MS-13 GANG

Mendota MS-13 investigation relied on Facebook Messenger until news report

EMBED </>More Videos

The federal complaint outlines how investigators used Facebook Messenger to corroborate video evidence of the attack.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Action News has uncovered some of the evidence used to arrest MS-13 gang members accused of operating a ring of violence, drugs, and fear in the Mendota area.

The charges range from murder to conspiracy to drug trafficking and they're filed in both federal and state court. Court documents reveal investigators found a lot of the best evidence in conversations on Facebook.

Mendota has lived in fear of MS-13 for years, but its residents may finally be breathing a sigh of relief.

Accused gang members went to court Wednesday to face charges for years of criminal activity.

Prosecutors charged more than 20 people with some of them facing felonies in both federal and state court.

"Then it becomes a procedural nightmare as to how you're going to handle these types of cases," said legal analyst Tony Capozzi.

For now, the federal cases are taking the priority and one of the main targets is a guy known as a gang leader -- someone who's killed at least three people who calls the shots for underlings now.

The federal complaint charges him with assault and outlines how investigators used Facebook Messenger to corroborate video evidence of the attack.

"My goodness, the plethora of information corroborating everything that happened," Capozzi said. "Conversations between the defendants on what to say, what not to say. 'Don't snitch on me. Don't say this. Don't say that.' It's just devastating what it's done to the defense in this case."

Three weeks ago, Reuters reported that the FBI investigation tried to get even deeper, getting a judge to sign off on essentially a wiretap for voice conversations over Messenger.

Facebook pushed back, saying its software isn't currently designed to do that.

Until then, the entire operation was under seal, and Capozzi says the report may have changed the course of the investigation.

"If that hadn't happened, this case might still be going on in terms of investigation and they might've brought more people into the fold," he said.

Only four of the defendants appeared in the Fresno County courthouse Wednesday.

The rest of them are in federal custody and for now, only their federal cases will move forward, even though the Fresno County district attorney charged at least ten of them with murder or a murder conspiracy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ms-13 gangganggang activitygang violenceAction News InvestigationMendotaFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MS-13 GANG
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Fresno County DA files charges against MS-13 gang members
Gang took turns 'hacking' man to death with machete: Police
Two dozen arrested after months long investigation into MS-13 gang in Mendota
More ms-13 gang
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News