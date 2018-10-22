Mendota Unified principal Richard Garcia has pleaded not guilty to molesting second graders during school hours. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/z07B42wnJZ — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 22, 2018

The McCabe Elementary principal is out of jail on $480,000 bail.

He tried to hide from our cameras, in court and outside.



Here’s the original @ABC30 story:https://t.co/he4gtTRNsJ pic.twitter.com/PvWOCqPJWL — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 22, 2018

McCabe Elementary principal Richard Garcia pleaded not guilty to molesting second graders in court on Monday.Police arrested the longtime Mendota Unified educator on charges of molesting second graders. Officers say the 49-year-old inappropriately touched several kids as a teacher. He is now a principal in the district.Garcia is out of jail on $480,000 bail.Action News was not permitted in the court room. This video shows Garcia leaving the courthouse.