COURT

Mendota principal accused of molesting second graders pleads not guilty in court

Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
McCabe Elementary principal Richard Garcia pleaded not guilty to molesting second graders in court on Monday.


Police arrested the longtime Mendota Unified educator on charges of molesting second graders. Officers say the 49-year-old inappropriately touched several kids as a teacher. He is now a principal in the district.

Garcia is out of jail on $480,000 bail.

Action News was not permitted in the court room. This video shows Garcia leaving the courthouse.

RELATED: Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
molestationprincipalstudentssexual assaultcourtFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COURT
FBI agent who shot man on dance floor arraigned today
VIDEO: Women fighting outside Fresno courthouse leads to one arrest
Fresno County court workers threatening to strike if agreement on contract not met
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
More court
Top Stories
King Co. Man sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for 2017 crash that killed three
Son's desperate plea to public after mom struck by hit-and-run driver
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Dozens hurt in floor collapse in party near Clemson University
Motorcyclist hit and killed by car in Dos Palos
Two people recovering in hospital after being hit by car in East Clovis
Police in Mexico try to stop caravan of migrants determined to reach the US
Red Sox-Dodgers features big names, big talent
Show More
Man arrested after intentionally hitting bicyclist with car
Woman who blocked man from entering building defends herself
NC man accused of decapitating mother found not guilty by reason of insanity
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: California Attorney General looking into priest sexual abuse
Man found dead inside Fresno County home, authorities call it suspicious
More News