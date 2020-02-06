Mendota School District employee arrested for sexual relationship with teenage boy

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mendota police have arrested Veronica Lopez, 42, for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy.Lopez is from Firebaugh and was taken into custody on Wednesday. She faces multiple felony counts, including sexual intercourse and oral copulation.Authorities say Lopez was a teacher's aide for Mendota School District at the time of the alleged crime. Investigators tell us Lopez offered a full confession during the investigation.Anyone with information or if they feel they've been victimized are asked to contact authorities at 559-655-9120.