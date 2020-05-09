Massive worldwide food distribution makes deliveries to hungry Central Valley families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the biggest food distributions in the world is making deliveries in the Central Valley this week.The Mennonite Central Committee cuts up and cans about 700,000 pounds of meat every year.They usually focus on hunger around the world, but this year's coronavirus outbreak brought their focus closer to home.A lot of the canned meat is staying in the U.S., including 3,000 pounds that went into 750 boxes of food going to mostly rural communities here in the Valley.For the families who get the food, it can mean a lot."For many people it can often be life," said Nate Yoder, the executive director of the West Coast Mennonite Central Committee. "Literally in a lot of places it's often their only source of protein.""As we looked across the Valley, Fresno has some good food options. You go to Del Rey, Huron, Firebaugh, Sanger, there's not as many food distributions happening," said Andrew Feil, the associate director of Every Neighborhood Partnership.The Mennonite Central Committee teamed up with Every Neighborhood Partnership and Bitwise to help get the food out into the community.