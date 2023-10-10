Suspect in deadly Hanford stabbing to be evaluated for mental competency

The 82-year-old man stabbed in a random attack inside a store in Hanford Tuesday has been identified.

Police say the suspect stabbed 82-year-old William Chartrand to death in a random act of violence last Tuesday.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of a deadly stabbing at a Hanford store is set to be evaluated for mental competency.

Murder charges were filed last week against 23-year-old Ryan Washington.

Police say he stabbed William Chartrand, an 82-year-old veteran, to death in a random act of violence last Tuesday.

Court filings tonight show Washington's criminal proceeding have been suspended until a doctor can evaluate him.

His mother previously told Action News he has mental health issues and recently spent time at a facility in Fresno.

