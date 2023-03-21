Film screening to raise awareness about mental health struggles among first responders

Fresno first responders are taking action to raise awareness about the mental health struggles they face in the public safety field.

A screening of the documentary "PTSD 911" is happening Tuesday night.

In the film, first responders from across the country share the battles they face every day. Most of the time, it's silently and by themselves.

The film also highlights agencies already taking action to better the mental wellness of its first responders.

"What we do know is that the public safety field suffers from depression, anxiety and PTSD at a much higher rate than the general populace," explained Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Devin McGuire. "We also know that fire and police are dying from suicide."

While he loves his job, McGuire admits that it's tough and has taken a toll on him.

"We do life. We have the relationships, the finances and things that are associated," he explained. "Then on top of that, you respond to the calls that we go to. Some of them, no human should have to see some of the tragedy that we see."

McGuire asked director Conrad Weaver to come to Fresno to show his documentary, and continue the conversation about mental health and why it's important to reach out for help.

"Just like a firefighter has the right tools on the truck -- if he has or she has the right tools in their mental health toolkit, then they can prosper and thrive. They don't have to cut their career short or end their life, which so many of them do," Weaver said.

The screening is open to first responders, their families and the public.

It's happening 7 pm Tuesday at Peoples Church in northeast Fresno, 7172 N. Cedar Avenue.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought online.