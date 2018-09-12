Mental health hurdles pop up in family dispute double murder case

EMBED </>More Videos

A double murder defense is developing after the first court appearance for a man suspected of killing his daughter-in-law's parents.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A double murder defense is developing, and legal hurdles are already popping up after the first court appearance for a 65-year old Fresno man suspected of killing his daughter-in-law's parents.

"Was he competent at the time?" asked legal analyst Ralph Torres. "Was he insane at the time? We don't know. It's too early to tell. But on its face, you're talking about premeditated and deliberated killing."

Police say a home surveillance camera recorded the whole crime and 65-year-old Darshan Dhanjan didn't even give his victims a chance to defend themselves.

RELATED: Man taken into custody suspected of killing daughter-in-law's parents in their home

But Wednesday's court appearance could be a preview of the issues prosecutors have to overcome in the case.

Huddled between a translator and his defense attorney, Dhanjan had very little to say, but it was enough for his attorney to declare doubt as to his mental competency.

"We will not conduct the arraignment based upon counsel's statement," said Judge Michael Idiart.

Dhanjan's criminal case is on hold now until a psychiatrist evaluates his mental condition. In the meantime, his attorney says he'll evaluate the evidence against his client.

RELATED: Attorney declares client mentally incompetent who is accused of killing daughter-in-law's parents

He's charged with murdering two people -- the other set of grandparents to the 4-year-old girl who was at home with her mother when police say Dhanjan shot the victims and threatened to shoot his daughter-in-law as well.



Investigators say the whole thing was caught on camera.

"We will see if there's a video," said Dhanjan's defense attorney, Kojo Moore. "We will look at the video. A lot of times videos don't depict the whole scene, but we'll wait to see all the evidence."

RELATED: Crowded house may have prompted shooting deaths of husband and wife, police say

Torres says the video could erase any defense except for the mental health issues, but those could be a real issue with a defendant as old as Dhanjan and with no criminal history.

"65 years old," the legal analyst said. "You have possible Alzheimer's, dementia, those type of issues come into play. Why did somebody break down like that?"



Prosecutors could pursue the death penalty, and Torres says the video is their ace in the hole even though they won't want to play it in open court.

"But if there is a trial and the death penalty is on the table, it will be played," he said.

Dhanjan will be back in court in October for a competency hearing, and legal analysts tell Action News the case could move forward really quickly if he's found competent to stand trial.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trialmurderhomicidedouble murderdouble homicidefresno police departmentFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News