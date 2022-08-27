Fresno Co. child mental health services temporarily relocating to East Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Starting on Monday, Fresno County is temporarily relocating its Mental Health Services for children.

The pandemic has brought greater attention to the need for mental health services.

"Now people are seeking it out," said Ahmad Bahrami, division manager of the Behavioral Health Department. "So that's a good thing."

However, the increased need has put a difficult demand on the department.

They just need more space.

"The Transition Youth Age Program and Children Mental Health Services will move from Central Fresno to a temporary location in East Central Fresno off North Air Fresno Drive.

"Some of the children's services will be provided out of here. Some of them will be provided via through telehealth," said Bahrami.

He expects this facility to provide services for the next year and half, but it's all in preparation for another relocation to East Olive Avenue.

"That new campus will house, on one side, our adult services. On the other side, our children's services, large campus, ample parking," Bahrami said.

The new, bigger building will be able to house all the department's services -- creating a one-stop shop for patients.

"Individuals are having to go to multiple locations to get care, and so this will allow those things to be consolidated," said Bahrami. "So a person comes to one place to get all their services, and also allows us to leverage staff and resources better."

According to Bahrami, the department is always looking for ways to provide more services to the community in a way that can be accessed by all.