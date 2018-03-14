TULARE

Walk held to raise awareness about mental illness after man was shot and killed by Tulare Police

EMBED </>More Videos

Loved ones say 27-year-old Jontell Reedom suffered from schizophrenia and they believe it played a role in his ultimately deadly confrontation with police. (KFSN)

By
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Each minute, each hour, each day is still hard for Anyka Harris. "I'm still in shock. It's still unbelief. Basically, I'm numb."

Her 27-year-old son, Jontell Reedom, a former Tulare Union High standout football player was shot and killed Monday after an altercation with Tulare Police.

Authorities say Reedom took an officer's baton after being pepper sprayed and tased, which led to officers opening fire and killing him.

EMBED More News Videos

Video of the confrontation between an assault suspect and Tulare Police officers captured by Action News viewer Jessica Rodriguez.



Harris believes her son was dealing with his schizophrenia, a disorder he has been battling for about two years.

"Coming into this illness he may have walked around, but if he knew you, he said something to you. He was still loving, no matter what, and caring," said Harris.

Wednesday, some 100 people came together to raise awareness about mental illness while also protesting the recent shooting.


Tulare Mayor Carlton Jones greeted them on the steps of city hall.

"It is my responsibility to make sure that doesn't stay out here as conversation, that when I go in city hall, and I go upstairs, and when I sit down with our officers, say 'Hey, do you hear it, they are not saying they don't want anything to do with you. They want to be closer to you they want you to know them'," said Jones.

While he works on long-term solutions, Harris is encouraging those impacted to take an active non-violent role in change.

"The only way we are going to be able to do that is by being together standing together, speaking together, loving together," said Harris.

In the meantime, the grieving mother says she has a message of compassion for the two officers.

"I forgive the officers. I just hope that if in their heart, if that they acted too quickly, that they could come and apologize."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingtulareTulareTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
Tulare sheriff's asking for your help locating missing at-risk woman
Famous traveling junk show "The Rusty Roots" in Tulare
"Blackface" statue removed from Tulare Fair after recent concerns raised
Adventist welcomes Tulare hospital employees ahead of October reopening
More tulare
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News