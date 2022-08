More than $400,000 given to help improve Merced Yosemite Regional Airport

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of thousands of dollars will help fund improvements to the Merced Yosemite Regional Airport.

Monday night, the City Council voted to accept more than $415,000 in grants from the FAA.

The money will go toward two projects -- rehabilitating pavement and the other funding a terminal planning study.

The council voted unanimously to accept the grant offer.