Merced Applegate Zoo reopens to public with new safety measures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Applegate Zoo opened again to the public after a months-long closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.The zoo reopened on Saturday with several new precautions in place to protect visitors, staff and animals.Some of the new measures include extended barriers for certain exhibits, mandatory face coverings and increased cleanings.The zoo is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Staff members say they're thankful for all of the generous donations they continue to receive from supporters over the last few months.