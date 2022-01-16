Merced police searching for suspect in armed robbery at gas station

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police need your help in identifying an armed robber.Detectives say a man went into an AM/PM on Highway 140 near W Street just before 3 am Sunday.The store clerk says the suspect pointed a gun at him, demanded cash and ran away with the money.Surveillance footage shows the robber wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask.No other details are known at this time.If you have any information on this armed robbery, you are asked to contact Merced Police.