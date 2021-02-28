19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Merced, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is facing attempted homicide charges after police found him strangling a man with a cord in Merced.

Officers responded to a medical emergency call at the corner of Loughborough and R Street Saturday morning.

When they arrived on scene, they saw 19-year-old Jose Perez laying on top of another man, choking him with a cord around the neck.

When Perez saw police, he let go of the cord and was then arrested by police.

A motive for the attack is still unknown and the victim, a 50-year-old man, is recovering.
