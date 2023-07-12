Merced business back open after recovering from widespread flooding

Businesses have spent the past six months working to recover from the widespread flooding in Merced County.

As for what's next, the company is ready for the summer season with major jobs across Central California already lined up.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Businesses have spent the past six months working to recover from the widespread flooding in Merced County.

A video captured by Action News shows the outside of Modern Air Mechanical, a business in Merced, immersed in water just six months ago.

On Tuesday, Office Manager Jesse Dekker says it's back to normal operations after the business lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in the flood.

"Last week was basically the culmination of a six-month process of renovating the entire building that we're sitting in today. Thankfully, were able to move back into this building really quickly for the amount of staff that we had and the amount of equipment that we have," said Dekker.

Dekker says the community helped get salvageable equipment out of their facility but a lot of their inventory was damaged.

"Everything you see was completely submerged in water. So, a high level of damage. And then, exiting the plant right here, we actually are going downhill, we go down a ramp, which means it was even deeper out here," Dekker explained.

Nearly waist-deep water made it rough for business to continue but Dekker says they persevered and never turned away business.

He says they were able to secure office space to keep the administration side of the business going.

They're thankful to their partners who were able to get through the last six months.

As for what's next, they are ready for the summer season with major jobs across Central California already lined up.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.