Merced offering financial help for businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Merced is offering financial help to businesses directly impacted by the county's move back into the most restrictive purple tier.

The purple tier requires restrictions to most indoor services, and under California's new regional stay at home order, more businesses were told to close.

Businesses that may be eligible for COVID-19 funds include restaurants, churches and places of worship, dance studios, gyms and fitness clubs.

They can apply for help by visiting the city's website.

Applicants will need to provide proof of a current city business license, W-9 and supporting documents for reimbursement.
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
Fresno State graduate appears on Shark Tank
Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre
