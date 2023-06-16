Driver hits trees, car catches fire in deadly single-car crash in Merced, CHP says

The man crashed into multiple trees, and the car became fully engulfed in flames.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver has died following a single-car crash in Merced late Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just after 11 pm on Bear Creek Drive at Parsons Avenue.

The man was reportedly involved in a separate crash before this one.

Officers say he was going west on Bear Creek when he veered to the right and lost control of the car.

The driver crashed into several trees, and the car became engulfed in flames.

He was declared dead at the scene.

No one else was in the car.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors.

The driver has not been identified.