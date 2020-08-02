Major street closed in Merced due to fatal crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Saturday night in the area of V and 9th streets.

Officers say V Street will be closed between 8th St. and 10th St. for several hours. A utility pole was also damaged in the crash.

Investigators are asking drivers to avoid the area, and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.

The number of victims or what led to the crash is unknown at this time.
