Man accused of stealing car he was found sleeping inside of in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a man who was found sleeping inside a car that he's accused of stealing.Zachary Richardson and two juveniles were arrested Friday night.Officers say the three suspects assaulted, robbed, and carjacked a victim at gunpoint on 16th St. near T St.Investigators found the stolen car with Richardson asleep in the passenger seat.Two teenagers ran from the vehicle but were caught nearby.The victim's stolen credit cards and ID were recovered, and a replica handgun was found in the car.Authorities are still searching for a fourth suspect.