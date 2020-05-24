Man accused of stealing car he was found sleeping inside of in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a man who was found sleeping inside a car that he's accused of stealing.

Zachary Richardson and two juveniles were arrested Friday night.

Officers say the three suspects assaulted, robbed, and carjacked a victim at gunpoint on 16th St. near T St.

Investigators found the stolen car with Richardson asleep in the passenger seat.

Two teenagers ran from the vehicle but were caught nearby.

The victim's stolen credit cards and ID were recovered, and a replica handgun was found in the car.

Authorities are still searching for a fourth suspect.
