MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a runaway driver who hit a 12-year-old boy in Merced on Saturday evening.Investigators say the boy was crossing the street with a group of kids just before 6 pm near R and 19th Streets when a white Honda Accord hit him.The driver did not stop.The 12-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with an injured ankle.Police say it was foggy at the time of the crash.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.