$1 million in cash believed to be tied to drug sales found during Merced traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley's favorite crime-fighting dog is back at it again.This time, Beny the K9 hit the motherload - suitcases filled with more than $1 million.CHP Merced shared photos of the proud pup and a job well done.Earlier this month during a traffic stop, a CHP officer noticed something wasn't right.He called on Beny to sniff out the vehicle.The K9 alerted them to the odor of narcotics.A search revealed two suitcases and briefcase filled with the cash. Some of the money was also sealed into freezer bags.Investigators believe the money came from drug sales.The driver claims he didn't know the money was there.The CHP has filed charges against the driver.