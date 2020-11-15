Society

Merced city leaders collect gifts and money for foster children

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The North Valley is getting in the holiday spirit and making sure everyone gets a present to play with this year.

Merced city leaders held their annual Stuff the Bus Toy Drive at the Barnes and Noble on Olive Avenue on Saturday.

The event raised money and collected gifts for the more than 750 kids currently in the foster system in Merced County.

This year's event was a drive-through gift and money drop-off to keep volunteers and donors safe.

If you missed Saturday's event but would still like to contribute, you're asked to drop your donation off at the Merced County Human Services Agency.
