Merced resuming public operations, City Hall planning to open by May 18

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Merced is resuming operations with the public Monday.Employees who have been working remotely have returned to their offices. The goal is to open up City Hall to the public by May 18.Other city facilities, including the police department and public works, will also open to the public on the 18th, with the Parks and Recreation Office to open at a later date.City facilities were shut down to the public and employees began working remotely March 20th to comply with the Governor's stay-at-home order.City Council meetings, along with board and commission meetings, will continue to held virtually and by phone.Parks are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. to encourage people to get exercise and fresh air, but users are cautioned to maintain social distance.Park restrooms and other park facilities like playgrounds and picnic shelters are still closed.