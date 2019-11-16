deputy-involved shooting

Merced Co. chase ends in deputy-involved shooting, male suspect shot, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A gang activity investigation resulted in a deputy-involved shooting in Merced County, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the male driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The driver crashed into a gate in the area of Highway 165 and Henry Miller Avenue just north of Los Banos.

At some point, a deputy opened fire, shooting the man at least once. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The suspect was life-flighted to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No deputies were shot or injured.

The southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 165 have been shut down as deputies continue to investigate. There is no estimated time of when the roadway will reopen.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

