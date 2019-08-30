Merced Co. deputies looking for man who failed to register as a sex offender

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.Deputies say there is an active warrant out for the arrest of 34-year-old Raymond Andre Crane from Merced.If you have any information on the whereabouts of Crane, please contact Deputy Goddard with the Merced County Sheriff's Office at (209)385-7520. Your information can remain anonymous.