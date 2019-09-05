Merced County Sheriff's sergeant shot by suspect near Dos Palos

Merced County Sheriff's deputies are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Dos Palos.A source tells Action News that a Merced County Sheriff's sergeant was shot by a suspect, and has suffered injuries that are described as not life-threatening.The sergeant was responding to a domestic violence report when he came under fire.Authorities are searching for the suspect, 51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera.Lopez-Herrera was last seen driving a white-colored 2013 GMC Sierra Crew Cab with California license plate 25599H1.A command post is now being set up near Cozzi Avenue and West Denton and Leak Road.If you have any information regarding this crime or vehicle, please call the Merced County Sheriff's Office at (209) 385-7445.