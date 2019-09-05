Merced County Sheriff's sergeant shot by suspect near Dos Palos

Merced County Sheriff's deputies are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Dos Palos.

A source tells Action News that a Merced County Sheriff's sergeant was shot by a suspect, and has suffered injuries that are described as not life-threatening.

The sergeant was responding to a domestic violence report when he came under fire.

Authorities are searching for the suspect, 51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera.



Lopez-Herrera was last seen driving a white-colored 2013 GMC Sierra Crew Cab with California license plate 25599H1.

A command post is now being set up near Cozzi Avenue and West Denton and Leak Road.



If you have any information regarding this crime or vehicle, please call the Merced County Sheriff's Office at (209) 385-7445.

This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dos palosofficer injuredmerced countyofficer involved shootingofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CAL FIRE engine flips in Tulare Co., 4 firefighters injured
Fresno woman, others suing Lyft after assaults
Santa Barbara boat fire investigation to take more than a year
CHP investigating crash that killed bicyclist near Kerman
Illinois teen hospitalized with vaping illness, parents say
Firefighters battle third fire at vacant building in central Fresno this year
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall
Show More
Several accidents cause major traffic jam on Highway 168
6 people displaced after apartment fire in east central Fresno
10-year-old girl struck by car in Coalinga, police say
Tulare Co. homicide victim identified as 56-year-old dairy owner
START HERE: Several displaced after overnight apartment fire, tracking Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News