merced community college

Merced College plans to hold in-person commencement ceremony

Officials with the community college said they would have multiple ceremonies to help keep attendance small and allow for social distancing.

(Merced Community College)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony for students graduating this spring.

Officials with the community college said they would have multiple ceremonies to help keep attendance small and allow for social distancing.

The events are scheduled for May 21, and administrators say they may add more dates. Officials said their plan had been approved by Merced County public health officials.

RELATED: Fresno State to hold virtual commencement ceremony this year

Graduates from the Class of 2020 will also be allowed to participate in the ceremonies.

More information about commencement will be released by school officials as the end of the semester nears.

Merced College officials said they hope this year's commencement will mark the beginning of its reopening plans to bring more students back to the campus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmercededucationgraduationcovid 19 pandemicmerced community college
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MERCED COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Large-scale clinic to vaccinate over 2,500 Merced County seniors
UC Merced and Merced College team up for program to help students transition
COVID-19 impacts enrollment numbers for Central CA colleges
Merced College offers fast track certificate for careers in nutrition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of stabbing 2 to death in Hanford
'Murdered for no reason': Fresno street vendor shot and killed
Merced police searching for homicide suspect
About 40 false killer whales spotted along CA coast
Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86
3 hospitalized after crash on NB Hwy 41 in Fresno
Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of COVID
Show More
1 killed, 2 severely injured in Fresno County crash
Blacks have received only 3% of vaccine doses in CA
CDC director warns COVID variants could spark another avoidable surge
Large fire destroys building in southwest Fresno
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
More TOP STORIES News