Merced College plans to hold in-person commencement ceremony

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony for students graduating this spring.Officials with the community college said they would have multiple ceremonies to help keep attendance small and allow for social distancing.The events are scheduled for May 21, and administrators say they may add more dates. Officials said their plan had been approved by Merced County public health officials.Graduates from the Class of 2020 will also be allowed to participate in the ceremonies.More information about commencement will be released by school officials as the end of the semester nears.Merced College officials said they hope this year's commencement will mark the beginning of its reopening plans to bring more students back to the campus.