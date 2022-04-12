merced community college

Merced College to close until Tuesday after reports of shots fired on campus

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College will be closed for the rest of the day after a temporary lockdown Monday afternoon.

Merced police say there was a report of a shot fired at the parking lot after an argument between two people.

Authorities say the alleged gunman left the campus after.

Investigators say there is no danger on campus.


All classes and other activities will resume on Tuesday.
