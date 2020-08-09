Society

Free virtual concert pre-recorded in Merced makes debut

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A free virtual concert that was pre-recorded in the North Valley made its debut Saturday evening.

The event featured a UC Merced faculty rock band, called G Street Revolution, and the Modesto-based Valley Wolf.

Both concerts were filmed at The Partisan Pub in Merced before it was forced to close.

The virtual experience was hosted by UC Merced and the City of Merced as part of the Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series.

The community previously earned a $25,000 matching grant for a series of 10 free concerts at Applegate Park this summer.

Those have now been postponed to the Fall of 2021, but this virtual concert and others across the country can be viewed online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymercedconcertmusicuc merced
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kings River hero tried saving kids using turban, then jumped into water
34 men arrested for trying to meet children for sex, Fresno Co. sheriff says
Two people shot in east central Fresno
Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspects
Exeter Police Department warning community of fake police officer scam
Central California coronavirus cases
Massive fire tears through multiple structures in Selma
Show More
62-year-old man dies after log falls on him while unloading lumber truck
Community gathers in Tower District to march against child trafficking
Carjacking suspect arrested after hours-long standoff with Sanger police
Police looking for man who broke into Sanger middle school
Porterville teen's award-winning essay on NBA star earns him spot at basketball camp
More TOP STORIES News