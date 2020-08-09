FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A free virtual concert that was pre-recorded in the North Valley made its debut Saturday evening.
The event featured a UC Merced faculty rock band, called G Street Revolution, and the Modesto-based Valley Wolf.
Both concerts were filmed at The Partisan Pub in Merced before it was forced to close.
The virtual experience was hosted by UC Merced and the City of Merced as part of the Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series.
The community previously earned a $25,000 matching grant for a series of 10 free concerts at Applegate Park this summer.
Those have now been postponed to the Fall of 2021, but this virtual concert and others across the country can be viewed online.
Free virtual concert pre-recorded in Merced makes debut
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News