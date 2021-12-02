Thousands of at-home COVID-19 tests being handed out in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Merced County, thousands of free at-home COVID-19 tests are being handed out beginning this Saturday.
Duke University is partnering with United Way of Merced County to distribute the kits.
The school selected the region because it is made up of a mostly minority population.
The kits will be handed out during the Holiday Parade this Saturday, December 4th, starting at 5 pm.
Each person to go through the entire process will then be eligible to win a $60 gift card just for participating.
If you can't make the parade, there are a variety of other pickup locations available throughout the month of December.
For more information on pickup dates and times, click here.
