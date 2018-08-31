DRUG BUST

Merced County CHP K-9 helps find meth in roof of car

A K-9 officer was called in to help stop some drug activity in Merced County.

A K-9 officer was called in to help stop some drug activity in Merced County.

On August 28th, a C-H-P officer made a traffic stop at Highway 152 and Dinosaur Point. Officials said there were several indicators that the driver was involved in criminal activity. That's when Officer Beny was called in to conduct a sniff of the vehicle.

Beny alerted the officers to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. After a search, about 30 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was found inside a roof compartment.

The driver was taken into custody and later booked into the Merced County Jail on several drug charges.
