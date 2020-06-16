Coronavirus

8 employees at Merced Co. almond processing facility contracted COVID-19, health officials say

The company is working with county health officials to investigate the outbreak as the affected area of the plant has been closed for disinfection.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Department of Public Health confirmed that eight employees at the Hughson Nut Company's almond processing facility in Livingston have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company is working with county health officials to investigate the outbreak as the affected area of the plant has been closed for disinfection.

Employees who have come into close contact with the patients have been ordered to quarantine at home. All employees have been advised to get tested for COVID-19.

