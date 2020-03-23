Coronavirus

Merced County resident tests positive for coronavirus in county's first case

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County officials have confirmed the county's first case of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the patient was infected while traveling elsewhere and that this is not a case of community spread.

This brings the number of cases in the Valley up to 22.

One of those patients - a Madera County resident - has recovered, officials said.

The Merced County Department of Public Health says the patient is doing well and is isolating and recovering at home. Officials are working to identify potential contacts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News