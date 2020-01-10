merced county

Merced Co. coroner searching for relatives of deceased 86-year-old man

The Merced County Coroner's Office is searching for the relatives of 86-year-old Sylvester Walsh. (Merced County Coroner's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Coroner's Office is searching for the relatives of 86-year-old Sylvester Walsh.

Staff members say they've looked through Walsh's personal records, but have not been able to locate his family.

The coroner's office says they want to release Walsh's body so he can have a proper burial.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Coroner's Office at 209-385-7369.
