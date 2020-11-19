List of facilities in Merced County that have COVID-19 outbreaks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County has identified facilities with active coronavirus outbreaks.
Officials released a list on Wednesday, which included five schools and several senior centers.RELATED: Fresno, Kings, Merced counties pushed back to purple tier as COVID-19 cases rise
The county defines an outbreak as three or more unrelated confirmed cases linked to a workspace over a two-week period.
However, skilled nursing facilities have their own standard where they only need to have one positive case to be considered an outbreak.
The county is closely monitoring these locations:Anberry Rehabilitation Center -- Atwater Atwater Federal Prison USPS Buhach Colony High School -- Atwater California Psychiatric Transitions - Delhi Central Valley Cardiovascular Medical Groups, Inc. -- Merced Davidson Residential Homes -- Merced Dole Packaged Foods LLC -- Atwater El Capitan High School -- Merced Franciscan Healthcare Center -- Merced Hilmar Cheese Company -- Hilmar Hy-Lond Healthcare -- Merced Merced County John Latorraca Jail -- Merced County Merced County Main Jail -- Merced County Merced High School -- Merced Merced Nursing and Rehab -- Merced Merquin Elementary -- Stevinson New Bethany -- Los Banos Pacifica Senior Living -- Merced Yamato Colony MCOE ASSETS Program -- Merced County
