covid-19 outbreak

List of facilities in Merced County that have COVID-19 outbreaks

Officials released a list on Wednesday, which included five schools and several senior centers.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County has identified facilities with active coronavirus outbreaks.

The county defines an outbreak as three or more unrelated confirmed cases linked to a workspace over a two-week period.

However, skilled nursing facilities have their own standard where they only need to have one positive case to be considered an outbreak.

The county is closely monitoring these locations:

  • Anberry Rehabilitation Center -- Atwater
  • Atwater Federal Prison USPS
  • Buhach Colony High School -- Atwater
  • California Psychiatric Transitions - Delhi
  • Central Valley Cardiovascular Medical Groups, Inc. -- Merced
  • Davidson Residential Homes -- Merced
  • Dole Packaged Foods LLC -- Atwater
  • El Capitan High School -- Merced
  • Franciscan Healthcare Center -- Merced
  • Hilmar Cheese Company -- Hilmar
  • Hy-Lond Healthcare -- Merced
  • Merced County John Latorraca Jail -- Merced County
  • Merced County Main Jail -- Merced County
  • Merced High School -- Merced
  • Merced Nursing and Rehab -- Merced
  • Merquin Elementary -- Stevinson
  • New Bethany -- Los Banos
  • Pacifica Senior Living -- Merced
  • Yamato Colony MCOE ASSETS Program -- Merced County


