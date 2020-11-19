List of facilities in Merced County that have COVID-19 outbreaks

Anberry Rehabilitation Center -- Atwater

Atwater Federal Prison USPS

Buhach Colony High School -- Atwater

California Psychiatric Transitions - Delhi

Central Valley Cardiovascular Medical Groups, Inc. -- Merced

Davidson Residential Homes -- Merced

Dole Packaged Foods LLC -- Atwater

El Capitan High School -- Merced

Franciscan Healthcare Center -- Merced

Hilmar Cheese Company -- Hilmar

Hy-Lond Healthcare -- Merced

Merced County John Latorraca Jail -- Merced County

Merced County Main Jail -- Merced County

Merced High School -- Merced

Merced Nursing and Rehab -- Merced

Merquin Elementary -- Stevinson

New Bethany -- Los Banos

Pacifica Senior Living -- Merced

Yamato Colony MCOE ASSETS Program -- Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County has identified facilities with active coronavirus outbreaks.Officials released a list on Wednesday, which included five schools and several senior centers.The county defines an outbreak as three or more unrelated confirmed cases linked to a workspace over a two-week period.However, skilled nursing facilities have their own standard where they only need to have one positive case to be considered an outbreak.The county is closely monitoring these locations: