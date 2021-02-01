Merced County pauses COVID-19 vaccinations due to dose shortage

Health officials said all available doses would provide a second shot required to complete the vaccination process for those who have already received their first shot.
While the current vaccine shortage is an issue affecting the entire country, Merced County officials said it continues to receive the second-lowest per capita vaccine allocation in the state.
