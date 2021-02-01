Merced County pauses COVID-19 vaccinations due to dose shortage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=9674735" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As older Californians begin to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, Merced County health officials say they barely have enough doses to go around.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Department of Public Health has halted vaccination clinics this week due to a national shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses.Health officials said all available doses would provide a second shot required to complete the vaccination process for those who have already received their first shot.While the current vaccine shortage is an issue affecting the entire country, Merced County officials said it continues to receive the second-lowest per capita vaccine allocation in the state.