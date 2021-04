MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County is offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to those who are 18 years old or older.You must live or work in Merced County.Merced County residents can go for the vaccine at the Merced Clinic on Monday or Tuesday.The shots will be available on Friday in Los Banos.Residents must make appointments in advance at VaccinateMercedCounty.com