Man driving semi-truck with palm trees crashes in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are cleaning up a major mess in Merced County.Just before 2 Thursday afternoon, CHP officers say a semi-truck veered off the shoulder of Highway 99 near Childs Avenue, crashing onto Parsons Avenue, which is parallel to the freeway.The truck was carrying large palm trees and other types of shrubs, so the plants were strewn across the roadway.Officers say the driver admitted to falling asleep and had planned to get off the freeway at the next exit to take a nap.A CHP officer we spoke with said this accident could have been a lot worse."He's the only one that got hurt," says Officer Eric Zuniga. "It's unfortunate, obviously. Parsons is kind of busy."CHP investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash but are still investigating.