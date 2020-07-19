At least 1 dead after car crashes into ditch in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person died after their car crashed into a ditch in Merced County.CHP officers received 911 calls just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, alerting them to a White Nissan that crashed down a ditch and was partially underwater.Merced firefighters worked to get the car out of the water and inside they found the driver dead.The investigation is ongoing and at this time, officers aren't sure what caused the crash or if anyone else was inside the car.