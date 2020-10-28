dui crash

Merced County deputy taken to hospital after crash with DUI driver

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced County deputy was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after a car crash.

Both the deputy and the other driver, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, sustained very minor injuries.

CHP officers say the other driver either didn't stop at the stop sign right at the intersection or failed to yield, crashing with the deputy's vehicle.

The deputy was taken to hospital as a precaution. Photos show his patrol car was severely hit, and the entire front side was crushed.

The crash happened on Buena Vista Drive near Paseo Verde at about 7 pm.

The driver of the other car has been arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countyofficer injuredduidui crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI CRASH
Buchanan High School wrestling coach facing felony DUI charges
2 injured after truck driver crashes into central Fresno home
1 arrested for DUI after rollover crash in northeast Fresno
Man dies after alleged DUI driver crashes car into Lemoore home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHAMPIONS! Dodgers win first World Series title in 32 years
Fresno, Madera Counties aim to ramp up testing to move to lower tiers
Driver killed, passenger injured after motorcycle crashes into tree in Fresno
Fresno Police Reform Commission releases final recommendations
Parents, childcare providers asking for state help to prevent more closures
Suspect wanted for stealing car with 3-year-old inside in Merced arrested, police say
Family mourns man shot and killed by neighbor in Fresno
Show More
Fresno County stays in 'red tier' of reopening CA, for now
Tulare Co. hopes upcoming holidays don't hinder COVID-19 progress
Schools and businesses impacted by public safety power shutoffs in Central CA
Black-owned store vandalized in Old Town Clovis planning to reopen
Smaller population a factor in Madera Co. remaining in 'purple tier'
More TOP STORIES News