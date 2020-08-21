Merced County issues evacuation warning about massive NorCal wildfire

The CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties is a group of fires that started Sunday and spread out of control, consuming more than 50,000 acres by Friday. About 6,000 structures are threatened, according to CAL FIRE. Twenty homes have already been destroyed, CAL FIRE said Wednesday night.
The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the fire may not make it to Merced County, but they've issued the warning to keep residents informed of the potential for danger.
The warning is for the area:
The warning is not a mandatory evacuation, but they are urging residents to prepare for one if conditions change.
In the event of an evacuation, the temporary evacuation point will be the Los Banos Fairgrounds located at 403 F Street Los Banos CA.
Anyone in need of temporary shelter due to evacuation can contact 209-385-3000 ext. 5455.
For questions regarding the SCU Lighting Complex Fire, you can call CAL FIRE at 669-247-7431 or visit the CALFIre Incident Website.