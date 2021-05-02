Society

House suffers major damages during fire in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters helped save neighboring homes but couldn't stop flames from doing some major damage to a house in Merced County.

Crews responded to calls of a fire at a home in the Planada community just after 7:30 Saturday night.

When they arrived, they found some big flames ripping through the house.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to any other homes and no one was injured in the fire.

The house suffered major damage but it's still unknown if the people who live there have been displaced.

The cause for this fire is still under investigation.
