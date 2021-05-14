Inmate who escaped Merced County jail in April arrested in Oklahoma

EMBED <>More Videos

Inmate who escaped Merced Co. jail arrested in Oklahoma

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An inmate who escaped from the John Latorraca Correctional Center in Merced County late last month was taken into custody in Oklahoma on Friday morning.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says detectives suspected that 45-year-old Charlie Everitt was staying at a friends house somewhere in Oklahoma.

On Friday, investigators at the Bartlesville Police Department in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, located north of Tulsa, said a man reported Everitt was staying at a house in the city.

RELATED: Inmate escapes from Merced County jail despite extra security measures

A Bartlesville SWAT team and officers went to the house and arrested him, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say Everitt will soon be transferred back to Merced County.

The 45-year-old allegedly forced his way through several layers of building material and then broke through the jail's perimeter fencing to make his escape on Monday, April 26.

He was in jail awaiting trial, accused of driving under the influence and killing two people in a crash back in October of 2019.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countyinmatesjailescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News