Merced County supervisors approve $1.35 million contract to update jail

Personnel mistakes and a deteriorating jail led to six inmates escaping from the Merced County jail earlier this year, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Board of Supervisors has voted to move forward with plans for an updated jail facility.The project would create a 256-bed maximum-security expansion at the John Latorraca Correctional Center.It would essentially replace the aging main jail in downtown Merced.On Tuesday, the board unanimously approved a $1.35 million contract with a Sacramento company to manage the project.Sheriff Vern Warnke has said conditions at both jails in the county have played a role in a series of recent escapes.