Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was hit and killed by a car in Merced County on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 5:00 am at Cressey Way and the frontage road to Highway 99, north of Atwater.

The driver stayed at the scene to speak with officers.

The roads were blocked for about two hours and have since reopened.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.
