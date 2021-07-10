Woman hit and killed by big rig in Merced County, CHP says

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman hit and killed by big rig in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after being hit by a big rig while crossing the road in Merced County Friday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 2 pm on Volta Road near Highway 152.

Officers say the big rig driver was going south on Volta north of Ramos when a woman ran into a roadway.

The driver was not able to stop in time and hit the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say it is unknown why the woman ran into the roadway. Witnesses also reported seeing her running.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The identity of the woman has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countypedestrian killed
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News