Woman hit and killed by big rig in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after being hit by a big rig while crossing the road in Merced County Friday afternoon.The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 2 pm on Volta Road near Highway 152.Officers say the big rig driver was going south on Volta north of Ramos when a woman ran into a roadway.The driver was not able to stop in time and hit the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Officers say it is unknown why the woman ran into the roadway. Witnesses also reported seeing her running.The driver of the truck was not injured.The identity of the woman has not been released.